Evercore ISI spotlights Amazon and more into 2017

Cited as Ken Sena's top internet pick, the analyst points out Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) capacity to leverage data science, the opening of addressable retail markets in terms of geography and new product categories, and the company's ability to rapidly move on consumer insights, in turn driving higher frequency of utilization and increased conversion.

Also forecasts bullishly for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) [another top pick, 440M active buyers, appealing China story], Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) [leading audience scale and engagement, increased integrations and data capabilities between partners, video, messaging, AR/VR positioning], Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), [data science and infrastructure benefits, positioning among emerging interfaces, transition of core search to action and assistance], JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) [2x China e-commerce industry growth rate, improving cost discipline and other operational initiatives, opportunities involving warehouse efficiencies and cash flow conversion], Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) [scale advantage, execution, value, market expansion, increasing stickiness], Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) [gaming, social messaging and app store platform, payments].