Citron Research cautious on Nvidia, projects return to $90

Suggesting market disregard for headwinds, Citron Research notes Nvidia growth primarily stemming from gaming at the expense of Advanced Micro Devices, and not through new total addressable markets, presence of major data center competition from legacy and newcomer players [Intel Xeon Phi, AMD Radeon Pro and new desktop and server GPUs to come in 2017, Xilinx], access of Nvidia intellectual property Intel already maintains through a licensing deal set to end this year, impact attrition of Intel licensing revenue will have on 2017 EBITDA, impact increasing Intel competition will have on gross margins and competition from existing customers [Google's TPU, Apple].

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) -2.94% .