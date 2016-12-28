Takata, DOJ nearing early 2017 settlement of criminal case

Takata (OTCPK:TKTDY -0.8% ) is looking to a settlement early in the new year of its criminal case tied to defective air bags, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That would include a fine of up to $1B, or at least the high hundreds of millions, and the prospect that the company could plead guilty to criminal misconduct.

A wire fraud charge could be in the offing.

The safety problem tied to air bags that could rupture and explode was linked to 11 deaths and 184 injuries in the United States. It's led to the largest automotive safety recall in U.S. history (42M vehicles with almost 70M Takata air bags).