Credit Suisse boosts revenue outlook on Nike

Credit Suisse is raising revenue estimates -- and cutting EPS estimates -- for what it believes is a stabilizing Nike (NKE -0.6% ) after reviewing earnings.

Analyst Christian Buss boosted revenue estimates in fiscal 2017 to $34.52B from $34.44B (vs. consensus for $34.58B) and in fiscal 2018 to $36.96B from $36.87B (vs. consensus for $37.25B).

Buss trimmed EPS estimates for 2017 to $2.36 from $2.50 (vs. $2.34 consensus) and in 2018 to $2.68 from $2.73 (vs. consensus $2.64). Increasing currency headwinds could prove a drag on earnings growth acceleration.

“We believe the company is managing competitive challenges better than feared and as a result, we believe that a return to mid- to high-single digit constant currency revenue growth is likely to occur sooner than anticipated,” Buss writes.

The firm has an Outperform rating and price target of $60, implying 18% upside.