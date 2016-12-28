Loosening credit has shale drillers set to expand investment

Shale drillers are set to increase budgets next year, with a little help from their banks.

An oil price recovery is prompting lenders to extend credit lines for the first time in two years. And even a small increase (Reuters estimates an average of 5%) has a number of producers including Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -1.8% ), Diamondback Energy (FANG -0.9% ) and RSP Permian (RSPP -1.3% ) boosting expenditure forecasts for the coming year.

Raymond James expects oil and gas producers with a North American focus to increase capital investment by 30% in 2017.

"The 'animal spirits' seem to be coming back to the exploration and production market, albeit slowly," said analyst Kyle Owusu after the past three industry reviews saw available credit cut by 40%.