Boehringer agrees to divest products to enable Sanofi swap

Boehringer Ingelheim has agreed with the FTC to divest animal health products to resolve competitive concerns around its asset swap with Sanofi (SNY -1% ).

The two companies had agreed last December to swap businesses, with Boehringer getting Sanofi's Merial animal health business (enterprise value of €11.4B), and Sanofi getting Boehringer's consumer healthcare business (EV of €6.7B).

Now Boehringer will divest five types of products, without which the deal "would harm competition in the U.S. markets for various vaccines for companion animals (pets) and certain parasite control products for cattle and sheep," the FTC says.

Boehringer's Vetmedica divested its Cydectin veterinary products to Bayer earlier this month.