NYT tops 100M views of its Facebook Live videos

The New York Times Co. (NYT -1.5% ) has topped 100M views for its videos broadcast on Facebook Live.

Revenue is difficult to determine with young products like Facebook's live broadcasting feature (as always), and Facebook was reportedly paying some media companies to make the videos in a one-year plan from March 2016 to March 2017, with NYT getting around $3M for that year.

Celebrities and politics scored viewers for the company's live broadcasts; its live stream of the first Clinton-Trump debate drew more than 5M views.