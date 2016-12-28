Burger King, Tim Hortons latest to cut antibiotics from chicken

Burger King and Tim Hortons will become the latest fast food chains to switch to chicken free of vital antibiotics.

The companies will change in their U.S. stores next year and in Canada in 2018, according to their owner Restaurant Brands International (QSR -0.7% ).

McDonald's (MCD -0.3% ) had already removed antibiotics important to human medicine from its chicken supply, and Wendy's (WEN -0.6% ) said it would quit by 2017.

About 70% of antibiotics important to fighting human infections are sold into meat and dairy production, but scientists are growing concerned that overusing the drugs is contributing to the creation of antibiotic-resistant "superbugs."