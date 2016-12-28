New York REIT boasts proxy adviser support for liquidation

New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) notes that the two leading proxy advisers are signing on to its plan for liquidation of the company.

Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. both have recommended "for" votes when the company gathers to consider liquidation on Jan. 3.

"Support for the plan is warranted given the compelling rationale," ISS says according to an NYRT statement. "Moreover, the incentive structure to the new external manager, which will be responsible for the liquidation process, appears to be aligned with shareholders' interests."

Glass Lewis is on board "given the breadth of the board's review, the absence of any compelling alternatives, the resolution of any ongoing conflict and uncertainty in relation to WWI and the prospective upside and liquidity to be realized through the plan."