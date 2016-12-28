Wells Fargo cuts estimates on promo-conservative Sprint

Wells Fargo has cut estimates for net additions at Sprint (S +0.4% ), as the firm looks at the competition and at typical seasonal churn.

Sprint's been more conservative with promotions compared to rivals in the Big Four, notes analyst Jennifer Fritzsche. The firm has cut its prediction for postpaid net additions to 350,000 from a previous 450,000.

Fritzsche and team also see churn of 1.6% and cut revenue estimates for the fiscal year (to $32.3B from $32.5B, vs. consensus for $32.72B) as well as EPS estimates (to -$0.24 from -$0.20, vs. consensus for -$0.23).

“The competitive environment in the last three weeks of December saw a dramatic pick up in promotions,” Fritzsche writes. “While S engaged in some promos, it has taken a more conservative stance for the most part, and was the only one of the 4 national wireless players not to offer a free iPhone over Thanksgiving weekend.”

Sprint's still the "most interesting" wireless stock and Wells is staying bullish overall.