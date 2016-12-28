Trump: Sprint onshoring 5,000 jobs, OneWeb creating 3,000

In what he had teased as a "positive" economic announcement for late today, President-elect Donald Trump said that Sprint (NYSE:S) would be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the U.S., and that OneWeb would create 3,000 jobs.

That's thanks to SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) chief Masayoshi Son, Trump says, and "because of what's happening and the spirit and the hope." SoftBank owns about 80% of Sprint, and has about 40% of OneWeb.

Privately held OneWeb started up with backing from Richard Branson and Qualcomm with a goal to build a network of hundreds of low-orbit satellites to spread fast Internet around the globe.

Could Sprint-friendliness mean the administration would take a sunny view of a potential merger between Sprint and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS)?

After hours: S -0.3% ; TMUS +0.2% .

Updated: Sprint's statement says it expects to fill the 5,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2017. "The company anticipates these jobs will support a variety of functions across the organization including its Customer Care and Sales teams. Sprint will begin discussions immediately with its business partners, states and cities to determine the right locations in the U.S. to create these jobs."