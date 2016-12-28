Appeals court finds SEC's in-house judge system unconstitutional

Splitting from an earlier ruling, a federal appeals court has found that in-house courts at the Securities and Exchange Commission are unconstitutional.

That marks a heavy setback for enforcement efforts at the SEC. The commission uses five administrative-law judges to handle most routine cases.

An August ruling by a circuit court of appeals upheld the use of in-house courts, but appellants charged that the practice of hiring the judges via the SEC's in-house judges office rather than appointment by the commissioners violated the appointments clause of the Constitution.

In a 2-1 vote, a Denver-based panel agreed with them, setting the table for a possible Supreme Court review of the conflict.