Alere -1.2% as it appeals revoked Medicaid billing for Arriva

Alere (ALR -1.2% ) is down another 1.2% in after-hours trade following news that its Arriva Medical unit -- the largest contract supplier for diabetes testing supplies under the Medicare National Mail Order Competitive Bid Program -- has appealed a decision to revoke its Medicare billing privileges.

Arrival appealed to an administrative law judge at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; it expects the appeal to be heard within 30 days and a decision within three months.

"We believe the recent action by CMS to remove Arriva from CMS billing is unlawful, arbitrary and capricious, and harmful to the more than 500,000 patients who depend on Arriva for these critical supplies," Arriva says in a statement. "Our commitment to patients is unwavering, and because we are confident that this ruling will be overturned, Arriva is continuing to provide patients with the supplies they need as the appeals process proceeds."

Arriva also filed motions in the District Court for D.C. to stay and reverse the decision.