Judge dismisses $352M claim against Duke Energy

A judge has dismissed claims against Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) amounting to more than $352M over a canceled contract to build a Florida nuclear plant.

Duke must pay Westinghouse Electric a termination fee of $30M, plus $4.3M in interest, said Judge Max Cogburn.

Westinghouse had sought repayment of development costs after Duke canceled plans to build a plant in Levy County, Florida. In 2008, Progress Energy -- later bought by Duke -- had joined a consortium of utilities working on developing the project.

Westinghouse was "unable to link those development expenses to allowable ‘Termination Costs’ under this contract," Cogburn ruled. He also dismissed a $51M counterclaim that Duke filed against Westinghouse.