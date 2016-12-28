South Korea may open subsidies to long-range EVs as Tesla readies debut

South Korea is looking at eliminating a rule denying subsidies to high-capacity electric vehicles, in what could be a boon for longer-range models.

That consideration comes as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which features such a long-range model in its S 90D, prepares to enter the South Korean market early next year.

Buyers of electric vehicles that fully charge in under 10 hours under standard electricity receive up to 22M won ($18,328) in subsidy.

The government says it's time to reconsider that rule, which was designed to encourage convenient charging times.

China's BYD, which also features a long-charging long-range model, had planned to enter Korea with its e6 model but delayed the debut since its latest model is ineligible for the subsidy.