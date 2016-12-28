Bank of Montreal chief: No immediate plan to retire

While the bank shuffles leadership around him, Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) chief Bill Downe says he has no current plans for retirement.

“I don’t have a plan with a date on it, I can say that categorically,” he says. “The changes we’ve been making are really a pattern that you can look back over the last six or seven years, where we just keep building the capabilities of a very talented management team. We have a lot of depth.”

The company boosted its top investment banker (Darryl White) to the chief operating officer role as of Nov. 1, and then-COO Frank Techar became the bank's vice chairman. Meanwhile, Patrick Cronin replaced White atop BMO Capital Markets, Giles Ouellette took over BMO Asset Management, and Joanna Rotenberg was made head of wealth management.