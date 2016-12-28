BGC Partners updates Q4 guidance

Brokerage company BGC Partners (BGCP -2.1% ) issued an update to its outlook for the fourth quarter.

The company now sees revenues around the midpoint of previous guidance, and for pretax distributable earnings to sit in the high end of its range.

With third-quarter earnings, the company had guided to Q4 revenues of $630M-$675M, and for pretax distributable earnings to increase between 3 and 21% (in the range of $107M-$125M).

BGC will issue a release regarding the availability of its results by 8 a.m. ET Feb. 9.