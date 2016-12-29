Jobs announced by Trump are part of SoftBank pledge

"I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they're going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the U.S.," President-elect Trump told reporters outside Mar-a-Lago, adding that another 3,000 U.S. jobs would be created at OneWeb.

But Sprint (NYSE:S) spokesman Dave Tovar clarified that the positions were part of a previously disclosed pledge by parent company SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which promised to create 50,000 American jobs - still quite an impressive number - after meeting with Trump earlier this month.