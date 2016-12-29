Tensions grow after U.N. settlements resolution

Tensions are high after Secretary of State John Kerry defended the Obama administration's decision to abstain from voting on a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity, while PM Benjamin Netanyahu voiced that peace will only be achieved through direct talks and recognition of Israel's right to exist.

How does it affect the country''s economy? Those who passed the resolution hope it will pave the way for international pressure and sanctions on Israeli or foreign entities that have dealings in the settlements.

