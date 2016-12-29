Santa rally runs out of steam

U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday in the second biggest loss since the election.

The Dow opened just a short hop away from 20,000 but then lost 111 points, falling to 19,833, while the S&P 500 fell 18 to 2,249.

Ripples from Wall Street have spread overseas overnight and U.S. stock index futures are not looking too bright - down 0.1% - in the penultimate trading session of the year.

Oil is 0.5% lower at $53.78/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1147/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.48%.

