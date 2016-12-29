Amazon wins patent for flying warehouse

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been awarded a patent for an "airborne fulfillment center" such as an airship or blimp that would float at an altitude of around 45,000 feet.

The AFC would save power for deliveries because drones would be gliding down rather than having to take off and land.

Amazon's filing also revealed several uses for the flying warehouse. One example is at a football match where customers may want certain items such as food or merchandise. The airship could also be used as a giant advertising board, allowing customers to order the items on display.