Cheniere Energy executes contract with BG Shell

Seeking Alpha contributor Dallas Salazar has reported that Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) has executed its 20-year contract with BG Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) after confirming the news with members of LNG management.

"What Cheniere is doing is unique from the standpoint that it's doing it on a global scale. While having generated meaningful revenues already, at scale, the BG Shell contract will be enormous. Given the size of the physical infrastructure in place, and the cost of this infrastructure, the BG Shell contract goes a long way into confirming the viability of the Cheniere enterprise - something that the investment and operational communities will be sure to take notice of."

The contract, at scale, will generate ~$723M in expected annual cash flows - from fixed fees alone, and will generate additional revenues in volume-based payments.

It'll be reported at Q4/2016 reporting with an "in-force" date of late-November.