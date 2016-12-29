Prima BioMed up 26% on melanoma treatment trial data

Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:PBMD) is up 26.1% premarket after news of its first clinical data for a program combining its IMP321 with a PD-1 blocking antibody.

The combination is safe and well tolerated at the first dose level, the company says, and dose escalation can continue as it planned.

The results cane in its TACTI-mel trial. "Patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma that had suboptimal or no responses to Keytruda have been receiving IMP321 plus Keytruda to help boost their immune responses and increase the tumour response rate to Keytruda," the company says.