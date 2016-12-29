Galectin Therapeutics +20% as private placements set new funds

Galectin Therapeutics has moved up 20% premarket as it wraps a private placement of stock for $3M in new funding.

An existing investor and a new investor bought more than 2.81M shares of common stock above market, and got warrants for common stock exercisable at $5/share.

The company also closed a sale of series B-3 preferred stock for $1.008M in new proceeds.

The placements will "provide additional funding for our clinical programs, particularly our NASH-CX clinical trial," says CEO and CMO Dr. Peter Traber.