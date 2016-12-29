Endologix +2.6% as it resumes shipments of AFX device systems

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) -- which fell on Tuesday as it decided to hold shipments on a medical device system -- is up 2.6% today after noting it resumed shipments and procedures on some of the products.

The company had held shipments of its AFX Endovascular AAA System to examine a manufacturing issue with some sizes of the product.

After testing, the company has removed the hold on all sizes of the AFX system and some sizes of the AFX2, clearing them for shipments and use in procedures. The company will continue testing remaining sizes of the AFX2.

It will hold a conference call to discuss the issue Friday at 9 a.m. ET.