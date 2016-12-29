Reuters: Johnson & Johnson might break up Actelion in deal

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.3% ) is talking about breaking up Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) in an acquisition deal, Reuters reports.

JNJ had edged out Sanofi from the bidding after entering exclusive talks with the Swiss biotech. Now the negotiations involve separating Actelion's commercialized portfolio from research and development.

That would provide for an acquisition in the range of $260/share (slightly more than a previously rejected $250/share) and yet allow Actelion holders to benefit from the R&D pipeline, which would be put into a new publicly traded company.