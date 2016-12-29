BMO raises Ionis target on Spinraza bullishness

With a fresh look at pricing and approval for spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, BMO Capital is raising its price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -4.2% ).

The FDA approved the treatment Friday and shares of Ionis and licensing partner Biogen (BIIB -0.7% ) moved up that day.

BMO has boosted its price target on Ionis to $68 from $61, implying near-38% upside, as it expects broad adoption and some higher-than-expected prices.

“The gross annual cost of $750,000 for a new patient and $375,000 for maintenance exceeds our prior assumption of $300,000," says analyst Do Kim, who sees peak worldwide sales for the drug of $2.4B.

The firm also sees risk/reward for Ionis' Jan. 5 R&D update as "skewed to the upside" considering lower expectations for earlier pipeline drugs.