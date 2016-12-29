General Cable paying $75M to settle federal bribery charges

General Cable (BGC -0.5% ) has agreed to pay more than $75M to settle government charges regarding improper payments to foreign governments.

The company is paying that sum to settle Justice Dept. and SEC allegations tied to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act over alleged improper amounts paid to officials in Angola, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia and Thailand.

"General Cable's weak internal controls also failed to detect improper inventory accounting at its Brazilian subsidiary, causing the company to materially misstate its financial statements from 2008 to the second quarter of 2012," the SEC says.

The company will also pay the SEC another $6.5M over separate accounting violations.