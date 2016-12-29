Refiners face labor shortage as they set long-deferred maintenance

U.S. refiners are competing for labor in a shortage that could slow much-needed repairs and drive up their costs.

With margins high, many refiners have delayed routine work over the past couple of years to run flat out, but now pipe fitters and ironworkers are in short supply amid a glut of billion-dollar projects, including liquefied natural gas export terminals from Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG) and a new petrochemical unit for Dow (NYSE:DOW).

U.S. refiners are expecting to spend $1.26B on planned maintenance next year, a 38% increase and the highest level since at least 2010, according to IIR -- but IIR also expects the Gulf Coast region to be short about 37,400 craftsmen needed to complete all the planned projects.

