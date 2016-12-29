Nintendo opens Android pre-registration for 'Super Mario Run'

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) has opened pre-registration for its Super Mario Run game on Android devices.

The game -- Nintendo's flagship entry into mobile gaming -- is currently exclusive to iOS.

While the game logged impressive early download numbers, an accumulating set of critiques have dinged it for what many customers see as an excessive price ($9.99) and shortage of quality content.

The stock price has responded similarly. After a run up to $32.09 on Dec. 12, OTC shares are down 20% since. They're still up more than 49% on the year.

App Store data from Apple suggest that Pokemon Go (a game actually built by Niantic) is now back to generating more in-app purchases than Super Mario Run.