T-Mobile says LTE tests inch closer to gigabit barrier

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.3% ) is claiming that its lab tests of new LTE technology are showing peak speeds of close to a gigabit per second, news that CTO Neville Ray says could make gigabit speeds possible on its existing network.

The company will "absolutely be first to gigabit speeds!" Ray said, noting that a three-technology combination (three-carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM) provided the speedy results.

Since LTE speeds vary widely depending on a number of factors, any gigabit wireless service would likely be available to a small subset of a carrier's customers at first.

Ray also said that in preliminary tests, T-Mobile has hit 5G mobile speeds of 1.8 Gbps.

"We see 5G completely transforming the mobile Internet and delivering brilliant breakthroughs," he writes. "We see a 5G future where every major tech trend that sparks our imaginations -- mobile VR, AR, AI and more -- will all be made better and available on-the-go because of 5G.”