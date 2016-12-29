U.S. unveils strong sanctions in response to Russian hacking, giving market lift

The Obama Administration has unveiled strong new sanctions against Russia in a response to charges of electronic attacks on political organizations including the Democratic National Committee.

Along with sanctions on Russia's two leading intelligence services, the U.S. is ejecting 35 Russian intelligence operatives from the country -- altogether the strongest American response to a state-sponsored cyber attack.

The U.S. has targeted four individuals and five entities with the sanctions, and closed two compounds in New York and Maryland. It's "not the sum total of our response," says President Obama.

The move has provided a goose to the broader market, as the S&P 500 has charged back to flat after spending most of the day in the dumps. The DJIA moved back up to the flat line as well.

