Wells Fargo spotlights semiconductor content within automotive market

Considering long-term trends within the automotive sector (specifically autonomous, electric), analyst David Wong notes these "could be significant drivers of chip content growth in automobiles over the next several years."

Citing NXP Semiconductors (NXPI, QCOM) as the largest automotive semiconductor supplier globally, points out the company's expectations for its total addressable market in advanced driver assist systems [ADAS] to expand from $0.8B in the prior year to $3.5B by 2025, and its estimates for eventual $100 per vehicle Level 2 ADAS, $400 per vehicle Level 3 and $500 per vehicle Level 4 content contributions.

Further emphasizes growth in Nvidia's (NVDA +1.3% ) automotive revenue, from $35M in its April 2014 quarter to nearly $127M in this year's October quarter, and that company's efforts to position its GPU-based Drive PX 2 platform strongly among ADAS applications.

With expectations for semiconductors amid advancements in self-driving and other enhanced automobile technologies high and broad-based (Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor and others [courtesy of Barron's] inclusive of the note), opportunities within the segment appear set to unfold widely in coming time.