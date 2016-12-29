'Monday Night Football' posts ESPN's second-worst season for ratings

ESPN (DIS +0.4% ) has closed the books on the second-worst season for Monday Night Football in terms of ratings.

Advertiser demand is still stronger for football than for nearly anything else on TV, but MNF wasn't immune to overall ratings declines this year. The program averaged 11.4M viewers in its 17-game season, better only the 2007 season (11.2M on average).

It could have been worse, but Monday's playoff-implications game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions drew 18.6M viewers, the best for MNF since 2014.

Overall, it's the third straight ratings decline for MNF and the fifth in six years.

