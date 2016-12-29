Q3 S&P 500 share repurchases decline 12% Q/Q, 25.5% Y/Y

Stock buybacks in the quarter totaled $112.2B led by the information technology sector at $26B (vs. $30.1B Q/Q), with other notables energy at $1.34B (vs. $1.39 Q/Q), industrials $13.3B (vs. $21.9B Q/Q) and consumer staples $8.4B (vs. $11.7B Q/Q).

Top 20 issues comprised 42.3% of all quarterly expenditures while overall cash reserves posted a record $1.49T.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), chief repurchaser among components, expended $6B (vs. $10.2B Q/Q, $13.3B Y/Y), followed by Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) $4.4B (vs. $3.7B Q/Q), General Electric's (NYSE:GE) $3.7B (vs. $8B Q/Q), Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) $2.7B and Citigroup's (NYSE:C) $2.5B.

