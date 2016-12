Gevo (GEVO -6% ) is off 3.8% after hours following the detailing of a 1-for-20 reverse stock split set for the close on Jan. 5.

Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Friday, Jan. 6. The authorized share count will remain at 250M, and proportional adjustments will be made to all conversion/exercise prices.

Fractional shares will be rounded up.

The move is planned to help the company maintain its Nasdaq listing. Share prices dropped below the $1 mark last December.