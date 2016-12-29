Altice, AMC Networks sign long-term carriage deal

Altice USA (OTCPK:ATCEY) -- owners of the Cablevision and Suddenlink cable systems -- and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) have reached a carriage deal that will keep the networks humming for Altice's systems.

The deal is a long-term agreement, Multichannel News notes, and covers all six AMC networks (AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, We TV, BBC America and BBC World News).

Altice USA has about 4.3M subscribers in the U.S. after an acquisition run that stopped short of a goal to acquire Time Warner Cable.