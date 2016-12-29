VisionChina -16.6%; Shareholders reject independent auditor

Shares of out-of-home ad firm VisionChina Media (NASDAQ:VISN) tanked into the close in U.S. trading, down 16.6% , and a reason may come in the company's postmarket release describing its annual general meeting.

Shareholders rejected the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk as the company's independent auditors.

The company says appointing Marcum BP had been recommended by the board but the two were unable to agree on commercial terms. The audit committee will seek to appoint a different auditing firm "as soon as practicable."