Charter, NBCU at loggerheads over channel carriage after Jan. 1

The end of the year brings lots of contract deadlines in pay TV (see AMC Networks/Altice and AT&T/Cox), and Charter (CHTR +0.4% ) and NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.5% ) are no exception.

The two are in dispute with a Jan. 1 deadline ahead -- meaning the NBCU stations (including broadcast NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, E!, Syfy, USA, MSNBC, CNBC, and Oxygen) could go off the air in Charter's Spectrum markets, which cover 16M customers.

NBCU would be the one to make the decision to pull its feeds from Charter Spectrum, its third-largest distributor.

Variety reports that Charter has rejected a package price similar to that paid by other distributors, and that negotiations have stalled.