DirecTV Now sets end to promotional discount on 100-channel package

AT&T (NYSE:T) is going to drop promotional pricing for a channel-heavy package on its DirecTV Now streaming service in a little over a week.

DirecTV Now offers four different packages (with 60-plus, 80-plus, 100-plus and 120-plus channels) and has been offering its "Go Big" package (100-plus channels) for $35/month, the same price as its smallest package.

The price on "Go Big" will revert to $60/month on Jan. 9. The price for the small package, "Live a Little," will sit at $35 for the 60-plus channels; on "Just Right," $50/month for 80-plus channels; and "Gotta Have It" will be $70/month for 120-plus channels.