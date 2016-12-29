U.S. Steel to recall 200 workers, restart Minnesota plant

U.S. Steel (X -0.6% ) will recall more than 200 employees and restart an idled Minnesota plant after it secured a deal to supply iron ore pellets.

The company will restart its Keetac plant in Keewatin, Minn., after an 18-month hiatus. Employee callbacks will begin in January with a plan to launch production in March.

U.S. Steel will supply iron-ore pellets to third-party customers including the company's former Canadian operations, a spokeswoman says.

Earlier this month, it said it would partially reopen an idle hot strip mill in Granite City, Ill., and bring back 220 laid-off workers there.