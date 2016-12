Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has secured a $450M contract modification on a deal to supply planes to South Korea.

The change is a firm-fixed-price modification to a low-rate initial production deal for the F-35 Lightning II. The change implements development and delivery of F-35A aircraft to South Korea under the Foreign Military Sales program.

The work is set to be located in Fort Worth and wrap up in August 2019.

