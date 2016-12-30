Markets wrap up a turbulent year

Politics, economics and finance were all turned on their head in 2016, and investors are looking ahead to 2017 following a turbulent year.

Some highlights: The Panama Papers, VW's Dieselgate settlement, Greek debt relief, Megabrew, the EU's tax crackdown, sale of Yahoo, nuclear test and impeachment in Korea, Pokemon Go, Twitter takeover rumors, Brexit and sterling's plunge, the Italian referendum, panic at Deutsche Bank and Monte dei Paschi, OPEC's output deal, and following Donald Trump's election - a Fed rate hike, the dollar's surge and soaring treasury yields.

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq also partied like it was 1999 - the three markets all closed at historic highs for the first time in 17 years.