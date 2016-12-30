Nevada casinos report drop in Nov. revenue

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue fell 1.47% in November to $930.4M. The five-month fiscal YTD revenue haul is +3.55% Y/Y.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip decreased 3.48% to $517M. Strip fiscal YTD revenue +3.80%.

Revenue from slots and roulette was higher during the month, while baccarat revenue fell 13% Y/Y. A poor hold rate of 2.1% on football betting dinged casinos during the month.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

