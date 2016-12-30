Stocks look to end 2016 on a high note

Following a mixed session across the globe overnight, U.S. stock index futures are all up 0.2% ahead of the last trading day of the year, pointing to a positive end to 2016.

The stellar year has seen the Dow soar around 14% , the S&P advance about 10% and the Nasdaq pocket yearly gains of close to 9% .

Oil is up 0.1% at $53.83/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1160/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.57%.

