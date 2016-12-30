Oil cruising to best annual gain since 2009

Oil prices are expected to close with their biggest annual gain since 2009 after optimism over global output cuts stoked buying during the last few months.

Brent oil is up 50% YTD, while WTI is 43% higher.

A Reuters poll looking ahead to 2017 indicates that analysts expect oil prices to top $60 before the rally is stalled by a strong U.S. dollar.

Today, WTI crude oil futures are down 0. 13% to $53.70/bbl. Brent crude -0.40% to $56.63/bbl.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, OIH, XOP, ERY, DIG, DUG, BGR, XES, IYE, IEO, FENY, IEZ, PXE, FIF, PXJ, RYE, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, DDG, FXN, CRAK, SOP, UOP, NANR.