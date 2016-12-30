Iconix Brand Group unloads Sharper Image

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) announces that it unloaded the iconic Sharper Image business.

The company sold the rights to the Sharper Image brand and related IP assets to ThreeSixty Group for $100M in cash.

"This transaction generates a significant return on investment, and allows us to make progress on de-levering the balance sheet, which is a top priority," says Iconix CEO John Haugh.

The company says it plans to use the proceeds to help pay down approximately $115M of debt.

This transaction is expected to close on December 30.

Source: Press Release