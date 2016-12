Rangeley Capital's Chris DeMuth Jr. is out with his top pick for 2017: Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF), a holding company that trades at a deep discount to the value of its publicly-traded parts.

The company has publicly stated its plans on liquidating over the next few years.

DeMuth says shares could double as the company continues along that path. He notes that many investors have picked up on the subtle language changes in RHDGF's liquidation timeline.

Read DeMuth's full thesis on Retail Holdings »