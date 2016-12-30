U.S. auto sales preview

Kelley Blue Book expects new vehicle sales to fall 2% in the U.S. during December to 1.6M units. There was one less selling day this year during the month.

U.S. sales are seen finishing at 17.4M units for the full year to just miss setting a new annual record.

Dec. sales growth by manufacturer: General Motors (NYSE:GM) -3.7% to 301K, Ford (NYSE:F) -2.4% to 232K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -3.9% to 229K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -11.2% to 190K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -3.2% to 146K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -3.1% to 135K, Hyundai/Kia (OTC:HYMLF) +2.8% to 121K, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) +3.1% to 58K, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) +4.0% to 57.5K.

"An increasing supply of used cars, especially off-lease units, is already putting pressure on residual values, which could impact the sustainability of today's high levels of leasing," notes KBB analyst Tim Fleming. "We are looking for manufacturers to cut production in the new year to better match slowing consumer demand and alleviate the need for elevated incentives," he adds.

The forecast from Kelley Blue Book for 2017 calls for sales to fall 1% to 3% to a range of 16.8M to 17.3M units.

