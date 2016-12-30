With creditor backing, Peabody extends deadline for reorg financing

With creditors increasingly signing on to its reorganization, Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ) has extended a deadline for them to join in on deals including a $750M private placement and $750M rights offering.

That financing was agreed to by key creditors, with others having a chance to join in (and get financial incentives) if they decided by Wednesday. Peabody extended that to Friday and said a judge extended the deadline to Jan. 6 for a group of large investors holding about $444M in securities.

Holders of 65% of second-lien notes and 65% of unsecured notes are signing on to the new financing, Peabody says.